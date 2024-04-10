Air Peace Refutes Claims of Passenger Abandonment at Gatwick Airport

Air Peace has refuted reports circulating on social media alleging that the airline abandoned its passengers at Gatwick Airport in London and closed its counters prematurely due to overbooking on its London-Lagos flight on Monday, April 8, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

In a statement issued, the airline dismissed the claims as false and described the circulating video as a deliberate attempt to tarnish its image.

Clarifying the situation, Air Peace explained that the aggrieved passenger arrived late after the check-in phase had ended and the counter had closed. The departure time for the flight was scheduled for 11:10 am, contrary to the claimed 12 pm.

According to the airline, Gatwick Airport operates on slot timings allocated to each airline, and check-in operations are slot-based. Once the slot timing is up, counters must be vacated for the next airline’s utilization. Air Peace adhered to its slot allocation and vacated the counter at 09:55 am, in line with the airport’s regulations.

The airline emphasized that it sends multiple messages to passengers before their flight to ensure they do not miss it, with departure times strictly adhered to. Contrary to claims of overbooking, Air Peace clarified that there were unoccupied seats on the flight, confirmed by both the UK Civil Aviation Authority and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority.

Air Peace also pointed out that Gatwick Airport’s CCTV coverage shows the time the late arriving passenger and the maker of the video arrived at the airport, corroborating its version of events. The late passenger was duly accommodated on a subsequent flight after paying the no-show fee, resolving the issue at the airport.

The airline expressed disappointment at the circulation of a different version of events and reiterated its commitment to meeting the needs of passengers while urging them to adhere to specified times for smoother travel experiences.