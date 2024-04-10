Menu
Actress Lizzy Gold Vows for Everlasting Marriage, Stays Clear of Social Media Drama

By: Idowu Peters

Actress Lizzy Gold has made a firm declaration that when she ties the knot, her marriage will withstand the test of time. Taking to her Instagram story, she expressed her commitment to ensuring a lifelong union, acknowledging that imperfections are inevitable but can be overcome through dedication and effort.

Despite never having been married, Lizzy is resolute in her belief that her future marriage will endure. She attributes her single status to a deliberate process of carefully selecting and studying to find the most suitable partner.

In her post, Lizzy emphasized her intention to keep her marital affairs private, steering clear of social media platforms. She firmly stated that she would not make the mistake of airing personal matters online, underscoring her dedication to maintaining the sanctity of her relationship.

“I have never been married and when I am ready, it will be till death do us part…nobody is perfect,” Lizzy wrote. “If I am faulty or he is faulty we will make the marriage work. The last mistake I will make is to bring my marriage to social media.”

