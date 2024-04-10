Actors Guild of Nigeria confirms death of actor, Junior Pope

April 10, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Delta State Chairman of Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, Emma Onyemeziem, has confirmed the death of Nollywood actor, Junior Pope.

Onyemeziem who spoke with Vanguard also confirmed that the corpse had been deposited in the morgue.

The actor passed away this afternoon while filming in Asaba, the capital of Delta State.

According to reports, Junior Pope died during a boat trip.

The boat capsized, leading to the drowning of the actor and two other unidentified actors.

Following the incident, efforts were made to recover the actor’s body, which was then rushed to the hospital. Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, the actor was unfortunately pronounced dead.

It is indeed a tragic incident that has saddened many in the entertainment industry and beyond.

The death of Junior Pope is the latest in a string of tragedies that has hit Nollywood this year.

Last month, ace thespians, such as Mr. Ibu and Sisi Quadri passed on.

In January it was Deji Aderemi, popularly known as Olofa Ina. In February it was Ethel Ekpe. She is well known for playing the role of ‘Segi’ on the Nigerian Television Authority sitcom, ‘Basi and Company’.

In times like these, it is important to remember the actor’s legacy and the joy they brought to their audiences through their performances. Their work will continue to be appreciated and cherished by fans around the world.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to the actor’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. May they find strength and comfort as they navigate through this loss.(www.naija247news.com).