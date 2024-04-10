Actor Yomi Fabiyi Mourns Death Of Actress Jumoke Aderounmu

April 10, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Actor Yomi Fabiyi has joined to mourn Jumoke Aderounmu, a popular Nollywood actress renowned for her portrayal of ‘Esther’ in the hit TV series Jenifa’s Diary who recently passed on

Recalling the tragic death of the 40-year-old actress in the early hours of Saturday, Fabiyi took to Instagram to share his emotions.

He reminisced about Jumoke’s visit to his home in Gbagada, where she offered words of encouragement during his tough times.

Fabiyi expressed gratitude to her and other friends who supported him during that period, reflecting on how their gestures gave him hope and strength.

In his post, Fabiyi also addressed the impact of social media on relationships within the industry.

He lamented not hearing from Jumoke before her death, expressing regret that he couldn’t offer assistance if she had reached out.

His words:

“Jumokeeee! The last time I saw you was when you came to visit when I used to live in Gbagada then. You saw my condition and told me to hang in there that it was a phase and I would come out stronger. Same time, @sotayogaga @eniayenfe_ot came and gave me some money to support. I can never forget those visits and concerns. It gave me hope and fortify my survival instinct. Thank you, guys.

Instagram, as in social media in general, the daily posts have killed many relationships. We have jettisoned the conventional friendship characteristics in the industry. Seeing a colleague’s post, liking, or commenting now means care, friendship, loyalty, keeping in touch, etc. Charade and total bs.

Whereas there could be serious pain behind some beautiful posts. We are all guilty of this. Jummy, I never heard a thing, you didn’t reach out. On a normal day, and you know, except you place a caveat, I would have moved and rally others, and maybe calvary would have surfaced.

So weak to post since. I just muster this little courage to post. Oga, oh, RIP for you, Jumoke. Death, keep big distance from my loved ones, please. RIP Jumoke Aderounmu . Sun re oh

If I write a sentence as your tribute, I know you will reject”.(www.naija247news.com).