Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentLifestyle News

Actor Yomi Fabiyi Mourns Death Of Actress Jumoke Aderounmu

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 10, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Actor Yomi Fabiyi has joined to mourn Jumoke Aderounmu, a popular Nollywood actress renowned for her portrayal of ‘Esther’ in the hit TV series Jenifa’s Diary who recently passed on

Recalling the tragic death of the 40-year-old actress in the early hours of Saturday, Fabiyi took to Instagram to share his emotions.

He reminisced about Jumoke’s visit to his home in Gbagada, where she offered words of encouragement during his tough times.

Fabiyi expressed gratitude to her and other friends who supported him during that period, reflecting on how their gestures gave him hope and strength.

In his post, Fabiyi also addressed the impact of social media on relationships within the industry.

He lamented not hearing from Jumoke before her death, expressing regret that he couldn’t offer assistance if she had reached out.

His words:

“Jumokeeee! The last time I saw you was when you came to visit when I used to live in Gbagada then. You saw my condition and told me to hang in there that it was a phase and I would come out stronger. Same time, @sotayogaga @eniayenfe_ot came and gave me some money to support. I can never forget those visits and concerns. It gave me hope and fortify my survival instinct. Thank you, guys.

Instagram, as in social media in general, the daily posts have killed many relationships. We have jettisoned the conventional friendship characteristics in the industry. Seeing a colleague’s post, liking, or commenting now means care, friendship, loyalty, keeping in touch, etc. Charade and total bs.

Whereas there could be serious pain behind some beautiful posts. We are all guilty of this. Jummy, I never heard a thing, you didn’t reach out. On a normal day, and you know, except you place a caveat, I would have moved and rally others, and maybe calvary would have surfaced.

So weak to post since. I just muster this little courage to post. Oga, oh, RIP for you, Jumoke. Death, keep big distance from my loved ones, please. RIP Jumoke Aderounmu . Sun re oh

If I write a sentence as your tribute, I know you will reject”.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Gunmen kill five, abduct one in another deadly attack in Benue
Next article
Ebonyi Police arrest female kidnap ringleader, rescue six abducted children
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Three die after consuming expired medications in Kaduna

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three people have died after reportedly...

Ebonyi Police arrest female kidnap ringleader, rescue six abducted children

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Ebonyi State Police Command has...

Gunmen kill five, abduct one in another deadly attack in Benue

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen have carried out another deadly...

Police launch investigation into murder of another lawyer in Imo

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Imo State Police Command says it...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Three die after consuming expired medications in Kaduna

Nigeria Metro News 0
April 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three people have died after reportedly...

Ebonyi Police arrest female kidnap ringleader, rescue six abducted children

CrimeWatch 0
April 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Ebonyi State Police Command has...

Gunmen kill five, abduct one in another deadly attack in Benue

Security News 0
April 10, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen have carried out another deadly...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com