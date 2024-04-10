Menu
Search
Subscribe
South SouthSouth West

75% of primary schools in Rivers State have no teachers, 90% dilapidated, says Fubara

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Governor Siminalayi Fubara Raises Concerns Over State of Primary Education and Healthcare in Rivers State

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has expressed grave concerns over the dire state of primary education and healthcare infrastructure in the state. Fubara revealed that an alarming 75 percent of primary schools in Rivers State are without teachers, while 90 percent suffer from severe dilapidation.

In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, Governor Fubara disclosed that his administration is prioritizing efforts to address the challenges facing education, health, and agriculture sectors in the state.

The Governor’s remarks were prompted by a visit from the firm New Global, which intended to partner with the state government to enhance teacher capacity. However, a field assessment conducted by the firm revealed a glaring lack of teachers in the majority of primary schools across the state.

Highlighting the critical role of primary education in shaping children’s character and fostering a thirst for knowledge, Fubara lamented that this fundamental aspect of education had been neglected in the past. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to addressing these deficiencies and ensuring that the educational system receives the attention it deserves.

Furthermore, Governor Fubara underscored the urgent need to revitalize the healthcare sector, noting that primary and secondary health facilities are currently non-functional, placing undue pressure on tertiary health institutions. He pledged to revisit and operationalize the five zonal hospitals in the state to alleviate the strain on tertiary healthcare centers and improve access to essential healthcare services.

In addition to education and healthcare, Fubara highlighted ongoing efforts to revitalize the agricultural sector, with a focus on ensuring food sufficiency and creating employment opportunities for the youth.

Regarding recent impeachment threats against his administration, Governor Fubara remained resolute, emphasizing the importance of providing employment opportunities as a deterrent to crime. He pledged to explore avenues to revive moribund state-owned industries and create more job opportunities for unemployed youths.

In conclusion, Governor Fubara expressed gratitude to the Muslim community for their support and cooperation, pledging to continue creating an enabling environment for religious practice and promoting peace and development in Rivers State.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Eid-el-Fitr: Muslims, Christians unite to move Nigeria forward – says Uzodimma
Next article
Meta and OpenAI to Unveil Advanced AI Models Capable of Reasoning and Planning
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Actress Lizzy Gold Vows for Everlasting Marriage, Stays Clear of Social Media Drama

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  Actress Lizzy Gold has made a firm declaration that...

Meta and OpenAI to Unveil Advanced AI Models Capable of Reasoning and Planning

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  Tech giants OpenAI and Meta are gearing up to...

Eid-el-Fitr: Muslims, Christians unite to move Nigeria forward – says Uzodimma

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
Owerri- The Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Wednesday...

JUST IN: No feud on Olubadan stool, says Makinde

Naija247news Naija247news -
Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde has said there is no rancour...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Actress Lizzy Gold Vows for Everlasting Marriage, Stays Clear of Social Media Drama

Lifestyle News 0
  Actress Lizzy Gold has made a firm declaration that...

Meta and OpenAI to Unveil Advanced AI Models Capable of Reasoning and Planning

AI 0
  Tech giants OpenAI and Meta are gearing up to...

Eid-el-Fitr: Muslims, Christians unite to move Nigeria forward – says Uzodimma

South East 0
Owerri- The Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma, on Wednesday...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com