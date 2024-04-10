75% of primary schools in Rivers State have no teachers, 90% dilapidated, says Fubara

Governor Siminalayi Fubara Raises Concerns Over State of Primary Education and Healthcare in Rivers State

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has expressed grave concerns over the dire state of primary education and healthcare infrastructure in the state. Fubara revealed that an alarming 75 percent of primary schools in Rivers State are without teachers, while 90 percent suffer from severe dilapidation.

In a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, Governor Fubara disclosed that his administration is prioritizing efforts to address the challenges facing education, health, and agriculture sectors in the state.

The Governor’s remarks were prompted by a visit from the firm New Global, which intended to partner with the state government to enhance teacher capacity. However, a field assessment conducted by the firm revealed a glaring lack of teachers in the majority of primary schools across the state.

Highlighting the critical role of primary education in shaping children’s character and fostering a thirst for knowledge, Fubara lamented that this fundamental aspect of education had been neglected in the past. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to addressing these deficiencies and ensuring that the educational system receives the attention it deserves.

Furthermore, Governor Fubara underscored the urgent need to revitalize the healthcare sector, noting that primary and secondary health facilities are currently non-functional, placing undue pressure on tertiary health institutions. He pledged to revisit and operationalize the five zonal hospitals in the state to alleviate the strain on tertiary healthcare centers and improve access to essential healthcare services.

In addition to education and healthcare, Fubara highlighted ongoing efforts to revitalize the agricultural sector, with a focus on ensuring food sufficiency and creating employment opportunities for the youth.

Regarding recent impeachment threats against his administration, Governor Fubara remained resolute, emphasizing the importance of providing employment opportunities as a deterrent to crime. He pledged to explore avenues to revive moribund state-owned industries and create more job opportunities for unemployed youths.

In conclusion, Governor Fubara expressed gratitude to the Muslim community for their support and cooperation, pledging to continue creating an enabling environment for religious practice and promoting peace and development in Rivers State.