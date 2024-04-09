Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Woman Arrested With 317 Live Ammunition

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 9, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operation Zenda Joint Task Force in Benue has arrested a 37-year-old woman, who was allegedly in possession of 317 live ammunition.

The Commander of Operation Zenda, SP Felix Nomiyugh, confirmed the arrest on Tuesday in Makurdi.

He said the suspect was arrested at Ayati Junction in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

The commander said that the suspect was an associate of a dreaded bandit operating in the local government area.

He confirmed that the task force recovered from the suspect 200 live ammunition of General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) and 117 rounds of 7.6mm ammunition.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Two burnt beyond recognition as fuel tanker explodes in Ebonyi
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Two burnt beyond recognition as fuel tanker explodes in Ebonyi

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two persons have lost their lives...

Umahi tackles Atiku, to provide cost of Lagos-Calabar coastal highway Friday

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke Adeniyi Ogunfowoke -
The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has said the...

Etsako West APC members reject plan defection of impeached Shaibu to party

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Etsako...

JUST: Super Falcons qualify for Olympics — first time in 16 years

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Super Falcons of Nigeria have qualified for the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Two burnt beyond recognition as fuel tanker explodes in Ebonyi

Nigeria Metro News 0
April 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two persons have lost their lives...

Umahi tackles Atiku, to provide cost of Lagos-Calabar coastal highway Friday

Political parties 0
The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has said the...

Etsako West APC members reject plan defection of impeached Shaibu to party

South South 0
Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Etsako...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com