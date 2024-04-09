We’ll lead charge for Igbo emancipation in Nigeria -Awuzie, new ADF president

The newly elected President of the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), Prof. Ukachukwu Awuzie, has affirmed the group’s commitment to addressing Igbo challenges and providing proactive solutions under his leadership.

A former president of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Prof. Awuzie, who assumed office in Enugu over the weekend, emphasized the importance of articulating Igbo issues and collaborating with other Igbo organizations, including Ohanaeze Ndigbo, to ensure the welfare and rights of the Igbo people in Nigeria.

“We have a vision to articulate Igbo problems and provide solutions, becoming the intellectual powerhouse of Ohanaeze and working with other patriotic Igbo organizations to resolve our challenges,” Prof. Awuzie stated.

He stressed the need for unity among Igbo leaders and citizens, advocating for a harmonized voice to garner respect and effectively address issues affecting the Igbo community.

Highlighting the disparity in resource allocation and representation, Prof. Awuzie challenged the existing formula for distributing national resources, citing it as one of the injustices faced by the Igbo nation. He called for proactive measures, including advocacy and pressure groups, to address these disparities and effect positive change.

The newly elected executive members of the ADF include Dr. Jerry Chukwuokolo as National Vice President, Chief Abia Onyike as National Secretary, and others who will collectively work towards advancing the interests of the Igbo community.