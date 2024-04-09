Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

UNIZIK student reportedly kidnapped in Anambra

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 9, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A student in the Department of Science Education, Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) Awka, Francisca Chioma Mbadigha, has reportedly been kidnapped in Anambra State.

It was gathered that the student was abducted while on her way to a burial ceremony in a village outside Awka, on Friday, April 5, 2024.

According to a close friend who spoke to Nigerian Tribune, and schoolmate who preferred anonymity, Chioma’s whereabouts have remained unknown since then as attempts to reach her via phone have proven futile, with her line continually unresponsive.

When contacted, Emma Ojukwu, the Special Assistant on Public Relations Matters and Special Duty to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Charles Esimone, redirected inquiries to the university’s security department.

Subsequently, the Chief Security Officer of the University, Ken Chukwurah, confirmed the development, adding that the kidnappers have contacted the student’s family.

“Yes it is true. DSS has been fully in the picture since yesterday. We are working with them. We got information that one of our students was on her way to attend a funeral ceremony in a village outside Awka when the incident happened and since then she has not been found,” Chukwurah said.

He emphasized that the incident did not transpire within the school premises but during Chioma’s journey to the funeral.

Chukwurah revealed that relevant security agencies have been alerted, and the kidnappers have made contact with the family.

However, it remains unclear if any ransom demands have been made. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Police ban horse riding in Niger during the Eid el-Fitr celebration
Next article
Man stabs wife to death for seizing his phone in Adamawa
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Notorious bandit kingpin, Sani Dangote and his siblings killed during rival clash in Zamfara

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A notorious bandit operating around Zurmi...

Man stabs wife to death for seizing his phone in Adamawa

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Adamawa State Police Command has...

Police ban horse riding in Niger during the Eid el-Fitr celebration

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The police in Niger State have...

Naira Appreciates to N1,230/$1 at NAFEM Window

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian Naira gained at the two...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Notorious bandit kingpin, Sani Dangote and his siblings killed during rival clash in Zamfara

Security News 0
April 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A notorious bandit operating around Zurmi...

Man stabs wife to death for seizing his phone in Adamawa

CrimeWatch 0
April 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Adamawa State Police Command has...

Police ban horse riding in Niger during the Eid el-Fitr celebration

Security News 0
April 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The police in Niger State have...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com