UNIZIK student reportedly kidnapped in Anambra

April 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A student in the Department of Science Education, Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) Awka, Francisca Chioma Mbadigha, has reportedly been kidnapped in Anambra State.

It was gathered that the student was abducted while on her way to a burial ceremony in a village outside Awka, on Friday, April 5, 2024.

According to a close friend who spoke to Nigerian Tribune, and schoolmate who preferred anonymity, Chioma’s whereabouts have remained unknown since then as attempts to reach her via phone have proven futile, with her line continually unresponsive.

When contacted, Emma Ojukwu, the Special Assistant on Public Relations Matters and Special Duty to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Charles Esimone, redirected inquiries to the university’s security department.

Subsequently, the Chief Security Officer of the University, Ken Chukwurah, confirmed the development, adding that the kidnappers have contacted the student’s family.

“Yes it is true. DSS has been fully in the picture since yesterday. We are working with them. We got information that one of our students was on her way to attend a funeral ceremony in a village outside Awka when the incident happened and since then she has not been found,” Chukwurah said.

He emphasized that the incident did not transpire within the school premises but during Chioma’s journey to the funeral.

Chukwurah revealed that relevant security agencies have been alerted, and the kidnappers have made contact with the family.

However, it remains unclear if any ransom demands have been made. (www.naija247news.com).