UBA Nigeria plc boosts profit by 257% in FY 2023

April 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

UBA Nigeria Plc, one of Nigeria’s oldest and largest banks, reported its audited accounts for 2023, revealing gross earnings of N2 trillion, a significant increase from N835 billion just a year earlier.

This achievement marks the bank’s highest gross earnings on record and ranks as one of the highest in the banking sector for 2023.

Following this remarkable top-line performance, the bank announced a profit after tax of N607.696 billion in 2023, which represents a 257% surge from N170.277 billion in 2022.

This performance not only sets a record for the bank but also ranks among the top two best results observed so far.

Gross Earnings: N2 trillion (+139.5%)

Interest Income: N1,075 (+93%)

Net Interest Income: N707.540 billion+ 86%

Net Fees and Commission Income: N189.059 billion (+47.7%)

Trading and Foreign Exchange Gains: N659.25 billion (+814%)

Profit Before Income Tax: N757.680 billion, (+277%)

Profit for the Year: N607.696 billion (+257%)

Earnings per share: N17.49 (+264%)

Deposits from customers: N14.89 trillion (+90.3%)

Loans and Advances to customers: N5.28 trillion (+66.7%)

Total Assets: N20.653 trillion (+100%)

Net Assets: N1.962 trillion (+121%)

Retained Earnings: N919.8 billion (+114%)

Share capital + Premium: N115.8 billion

Cash & Cash Equivalent: N3.2 trillion (+166%). (www.naija247news.com).