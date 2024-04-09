Tinubu Govt must address critical issues in Nigeria’s oil sector –Bode George

“Chief Olabode George Addresses PDP Crisis, Responds to Allegations, and Comments on National Unity Call”

Former PDP Deputy National Chairman, Chief Olabode George, addressed various pressing issues in a recent television interview. He discussed the internal crisis within the Lagos State chapter of the party, responded to accusations of sabotage during the 2023 elections, and commented on President Bola Tinubu’s call for national unity. Additionally, he shared insights on the race for the National Chairmanship of the PDP.

Regarding allegations of directing party members to vote against the PDP in the 2023 elections, Chief George vehemently denied such claims, dismissing them as baseless and insulting. He emphasized his long-standing commitment to the party and criticized the accuser’s lack of understanding of PDP’s principles.

Chief George also addressed grievances within the Lagos PDP, particularly from the gubernatorial candidate, asserting his authority as a lifelong Board of Trustee member and highlighting procedural errors during the national election planning.

On the race for the National Chairmanship, he stressed the need for unity within the party and cautioned against divisive struggles for positions. He advocated for a peaceful resolution and adherence to constitutional provisions for fair representation.

In response to President Tinubu’s plea for positive national discourse, Chief George underscored the importance of prayer and hope for the nation’s prosperity. He urged the government to prioritize addressing pressing issues such as insecurity and economic challenges, emphasizing the need for honest governance and constitutional reforms, including the establishment of state police.

Reflecting on the President’s policies, Chief George expressed cautious optimism, acknowledging the complexity of economic decisions and urging patience in assessing their impact. He called for transparency and effective problem-solving to address the country’s challenges, particularly in the oil sector.

In conclusion, Chief George urged Nigerians to remain calm and hopeful, emphasizing the importance of honest leadership and collective efforts towards national development.