Nigeria Stock Exchange

Stock market closes bearish, All Share Index declined by 0.38%

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange Market on Monday closed on bearish note as The All Share Index declined by 0.38% to close at 104,046.98 points from the previous close of 103,437.67 points.

Investors lose N221 billion as the Market Capitalisation dropped by 0.38% to close at N58.277 trillion from the previous close of N58.498 trillion.

At the close of trade on Monday, an aggregate of 397.9 million units were traded in 9,430 deals, valued at N7 billion.

The Market Breadth closed negative as 17 equities emerged as gainers while 24 equities declined in their share prices.

Percentage Gainers

MORISON led other price decliners as it shed 9.91% growth to close at N2.33 from the previous close of N2.12.

OMATEK, CWG, Linkage Assurance and Sterling Bank above other gainers also grew their share prices by over 5.00%.

Percentage Losers

Abbey Building led other price decliners as it shed 9.75% of its share price to close at N2.50 from the previous close of N2.77

Champion Breweries and Regency Alliance among other price decliners also shed their share prices by 9.68% and 9.30% respectively

Volume Drivers

Abbey Building traded about 137 million units of its share in 48 deals, valued at N343 million.

GTCO traded 33 million units of its shares in 575 deals, valued at about N1.55 billion.

ACCESSCORP traded about 32 million units of its shares in 947 deals, valued at N728 million.(www.naija247news.com).


