Security News

Police ban horse riding in Niger during the Eid el-Fitr celebration

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 9, 2024.

The police in Niger State have banned horse racing in Minna, the state capital, during the Eid el-Fitr celebration.

The Commissioner of Police, Shawulu Ebenezer Danmamman, disclosed this in a Sallah message signed by the command’s spokesman, Wasiu Abiodun. He said the ban was to prevent the usual horse racing from being hijacked by hoodlums who were fond of attacking people during such festivities.

Abiodun said about 2,500 personnel, with operational assets, had been deployed to provide security coverage at all Eid grounds in the 25 local government areas of the state, as well as recreation centres, amusement parks and other public places.

He said all relevant police commanders had been directed to deploy operational assets to dominate public places, ensure visibility policing with constant supervision, and embark on confidence-building patrols to all the nooks and crannies of the state for a peaceful celebration.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
