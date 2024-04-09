Menu
Political parties

“PDP Lawmakers Threaten Mass Exodus Unless Acting National Chairman Resigns”

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Approximately 60 members of the House of Representatives belonging to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have issued a stern ultimatum, threatening to defect from the party if acting National Chairman Umar Ililya Damagum does not step down immediately.

The lawmakers have leveled accusations against Damagum, alleging that he has compromised the party’s leadership by involving outsiders in its affairs. They claim that Damagum has manipulated the lists of caretaker committee members in Rivers State and 10 other states, including members from other parties, with the intent to weaken the PDP.

Ugochinyere Ikenga, along with five other lawmakers, represented the aggrieved group during a press briefing at the National Assembly. Ikenga, speaking on behalf of the 60 PDP lawmakers, condemned Damagum’s alleged anti-party activities, accusing him of selling out the party’s interests.

Ikenga emphasized that Damagum’s immediate resignation is imperative to prevent further harm to the party. He warned that failure to comply would lead the lawmakers to sever ties with the PDP and explore alternative political alliances.

The coalition also raised concerns about Damagum’s silence regarding the defection of 27 PDP members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and alleged plots to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara. Additionally, they highlighted alleged covert efforts to extend the tenure of local government chairmen in Rivers State and seize the state’s legitimate local government allocation.

The lawmakers urged the PDP National Executive Council to investigate the sources of funding for the party and address the allegations of internal supporters financing the PDP’s operations.

"GTCO Plc Reports Stellar 184.5% Surge in Profit Before Tax for 2023"
LP Supporters Disrupt NLC Meeting, Demand Ajaero's Withdrawal from Party Affairs
Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

