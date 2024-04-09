“Osita Okechukwu: Opposition Merger Skepticism and Calls for APC Internal Democracy”

Osita Okechukwu, a founding member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), shared insights in a recent interview covering various topics including the renewed move for a merger among opposition parties ahead of 2027, the implementation of the 2014 national conference report, the situation in the South East, and Nnamdi Kanu’s case, among other national issues.

Regarding the prospects of opposition parties forging a merger, Okechukwu expressed skepticism due to the lack of cohesion, presence of big egos, and populist sentiments. He highlighted the challenges of merging disparate tendencies and emphasized the importance of internal democracy for a successful coalition.

Reflecting on the success of the APC merger, Okechukwu credited Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for managing the diverse interests within the party. He acknowledged Tinubu’s strategic role in supporting President Buhari’s candidacy despite his own presidential ambitions.

Regarding President Tinubu’s administration, Okechukwu commended his courage and focus on neo-liberal policies despite socio-economic challenges. He explained his personal stance as a proponent of welfare-oriented governance but expressed support for Tinubu’s policies endorsed by the international community.

On the issue of restructuring and the adoption of the 2014 Confab Report, Okechukwu agreed with calls for devolution of powers but cautioned against a one-size-fits-all approach. He highlighted the need for a thorough review considering the report’s limitations and the complexities of Nigeria’s diversity.

Regarding Nnamdi Kanu’s case, Okechukwu supported exploring a political solution for his release but cautioned against expecting it to solve all security challenges in the South East. He urged the region to focus on reconciliation and development, drawing parallels with post-war Germany and Japan.

Okechukwu also addressed the APC’s poor performance in the South East during the 2023 presidential election, attributing it to internal issues and alienation of members. He called for a committee to scrutinize the party’s affairs in the region to rectify grievances ahead of the 2027 elections.