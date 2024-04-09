Ondo State Government distributes maize to livestock farmers

April 9, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ondo State Government on Monday distributed maize to livestock farmers as part of efforts to ease the challenge livestock feeds and boost food production.

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa said at the distribution centre in Akure that the aim was to mitigate the escalating food prices in the country.

Aiyedatiwa said that today’s programme was the first, among the activities and initiatives, lined up to make the state zero tolerant to food insecurity.

“This will be accompanied by massive modern agricultural interventions needed to catapult us to an enviable position in the country.

“Food security, as we are all aware, is not merely about having enough food to eat but ensuring that all individuals have access to safe, nutritious and sufficient food at all times.

“Unfortunately, our people still struggle with hunger and malnutrition. This is unacceptable in a country endowed with fertile land and abundant natural resources.

“As a government, we must check this ugly trend and make sure that food is not just available, but affordable to the generality of the populace,” he said.

He announced that for now, the state government would distribute 40 trailers of maize to poultry, fish, and piggery farmers, with plans for further distributions of various food commodities in the future.

Aiyedatiwa used the opportunity to reel some of his achievements in the agricultural sector to include the Red Gold Project, Greenhouse installations for vegetable production, and the establishment of cattle and pig villages.

He reiterated the need to empower smallholder farmers, particularly women and youths, through training, capacity building, and access to credit.

The governor also appreciated the support of the Federal Government, led by President Bola Tinubu, for approving the distribution of grains and other commodities to the state.

He called for fair pricing practices among farmers, off-takers, and traders, urging them to avoid exploitative tendencies.

Earlier, the Chairman, Committee on Agriculture and Food Security, Mr Rotimi Akinsola, expressed gratitude to the governor for his commitment to the welfare of the people.

Akinsola pledged to visit farmers in their communities to understand their challenges and relay them to the governor for solutions.(www.naija247news.com).