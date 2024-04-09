Menu
Search
Subscribe
Agriculture

Ondo State Government distributes maize to livestock farmers

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 9, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ondo State Government on Monday distributed maize to livestock farmers as part of efforts to ease the challenge livestock feeds and boost food production.

Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa said at the distribution centre in Akure that the aim was to mitigate the escalating food prices in the country.

Aiyedatiwa said that today’s programme was the first, among the activities and initiatives, lined up to make the state zero tolerant to food insecurity.

“This will be accompanied by massive modern agricultural interventions needed to catapult us to an enviable position in the country.

“Food security, as we are all aware, is not merely about having enough food to eat but ensuring that all individuals have access to safe, nutritious and sufficient food at all times.

“Unfortunately, our people still struggle with hunger and malnutrition. This is unacceptable in a country endowed with fertile land and abundant natural resources.

“As a government, we must check this ugly trend and make sure that food is not just available, but affordable to the generality of the populace,” he said.

He announced that for now, the state government would distribute 40 trailers of maize to poultry, fish, and piggery farmers, with plans for further distributions of various food commodities in the future.

Aiyedatiwa used the opportunity to reel some of his achievements in the agricultural sector to include the Red Gold Project, Greenhouse installations for vegetable production, and the establishment of cattle and pig villages.

He reiterated the need to empower smallholder farmers, particularly women and youths, through training, capacity building, and access to credit.

The governor also appreciated the support of the Federal Government, led by President Bola Tinubu, for approving the distribution of grains and other commodities to the state.

He called for fair pricing practices among farmers, off-takers, and traders, urging them to avoid exploitative tendencies.

Earlier, the Chairman, Committee on Agriculture and Food Security, Mr Rotimi Akinsola, expressed gratitude to the governor for his commitment to the welfare of the people.

Akinsola pledged to visit farmers in their communities to understand their challenges and relay them to the governor for solutions.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Zenith Bank Plc reports profit of N679.9 billion in 2023
Next article
Investors to build dairy farm in Abia
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Investors to build dairy farm in Abia

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Blueribbon Ltd. has expressed its...

Zenith Bank Plc reports profit of N679.9 billion in 2023

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Zenith Bank Plc, one of Nigeria’s...

Dangote Cement shareholders to receive N511 billion dividend for FY 2023

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Shareholders of Dangote Cement Plc will...

GTCO reports N539.6 billion profit in 2023

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Guaranty Trust Holding has reported a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Investors to build dairy farm in Abia

Agriculture 0
April 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Blueribbon Ltd. has expressed its...

Zenith Bank Plc reports profit of N679.9 billion in 2023

Companies & Markets 0
April 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Zenith Bank Plc, one of Nigeria’s...

Dangote Cement shareholders to receive N511 billion dividend for FY 2023

Companies & Markets 0
April 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Shareholders of Dangote Cement Plc will...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com