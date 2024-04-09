Notorious bandit kingpin, Sani Dangote and his siblings killed during rival clash in Zamfara

April 9, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A notorious bandit operating around Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Sani Dangote, has reportedly been killed in deadly rival clash.

Dangote was said to have been killed alongside his two brothers and some of his fighters by a notorious Dankarami in the Dumburum Forest of the area.

A top security intelligence around the local government told Channels Television on Monday morning, April 8, 2024, that the fight ensued when Dankarami rustled some cows belonging to Sani Dangote.

The source said the gun battle started around 2 pm on Sunday and lasted till about 6 pm, leaving several bandits dead.

“Dankarami rustled cows belonging to Sani Dangote. That was the cause of the fight between the two bandits’ leaders, but Dankarami killed Dangote and his two brothers. The fight started at about 2 pm till around 6 pm,” the source said.

Recently, scores of bandits were also reportedly killed as a result of a heavy fight between two bandit groups in Dajin Haja, a forest between Hayin Alhaji and Munhaye forest of the Tsafe Local Government Area in Zamfara State.

The clash occurred when a group of bandits from neighbouring Katsina State invaded some communities in Zamfara State with about 41 motorcycles to kidnap the residents.

But a notorious bandits’ kingpin Ado Alero who is an indigene of the area and operates from Munhaye forest, intervened and refused to allow the rival bandits group to kidnap the villagers.(www.naija247news.com).