NLC ‘sacks’ Abure-led NWC, sets up transition committee

Nigeria Labour Congress Political Commission Annuls Labour Party Convention, Establishes Transition Committee

The Political Commission of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has invalidated the national convention that reinstated Julius Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party along with the National Working Committee.

Additionally, the commission has decided to create a Transition Committee to oversee the party’s affairs on an interim basis.

This resolution emerged from a one-day stakeholders meeting in Abuja, attended by Labour Party members, political commission chairpersons from the 36 states and the FCT, as well as the party’s founding fathers. The communique detailing these decisions was signed by Acting Chairman of the Political Commission, Theophilus Ndubuaku, former NLC President Abdulwahed Omar, and Chairman of the Labour Party Board of Trustees, Sylvester Ejiofor.

The Political Commission expressed a vote of no confidence in the purported convention and the leadership that emerged from it. The stakeholders agreed that the Transition Committee should manage the party’s affairs until an all-inclusive national convention can be conducted.

The Transition Committee has been mandated to initiate an asset recovery process for all Labour Party properties, investigate cases of fraud, impersonation, and forgery, prosecute culprits, and revalidate party membership.

Furthermore, the committee is tasked with mobilizing for the national convention, aiming for a membership strength of 10 million. The stakeholders emphasized that the Labour Party is inclusive and open to all Nigerians, regardless of background.

The stakeholders have notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and relevant security agencies about these developments and requested official recognition of the Transition Committee as the party’s interim leadership.