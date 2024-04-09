“Nigerian Engineers Call for Tough Sanctions on Electricity Companies Over Supply Shortfalls”

Following the recent increase in electricity tariff for customers in Band A, the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has advocated for stringent penalties on electricity distribution companies (DisCos) failing to meet the minimum requirement of 20 hours of supply to customers.

Last week, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) raised the tariff for Band A customers from N68/kWh to N225/kWh, sparking outcry among affected customers. The government defended the decision, asserting that it would enhance power supply by attracting investments to the sector.

Furthermore, NERC imposed a fine of N200 million on the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) for raising tariffs for customers in other bands unaffected by the hike.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday, NSE President Engr. Margaret Oguntala clarified that while the society did not oppose the tariff increase, customers in this category must be safeguarded with meters provided.

Mrs. Oguntala stressed the importance of transparent and accountable policy implementation to ensure customers are not shortchanged. She emphasized the necessity of imposing sanctions on DisCos for any failures to meet supply obligations.

She highlighted concerns about the framework for policy implementation, including accountability during downtime for repairs. Mrs. Oguntala underscored the significance of nurturing indigenous companies to foster economic growth and job creation for young Nigerians.

She advocated for the establishment of a construction fund offering single-digit interest rates to finance projects for Nigerian companies. As the first woman to lead the NSE, Mrs. Oguntala expressed her commitment to advancing the organization’s goals since assuming office at the beginning of the year.