Nigeria is doomed current constitution –Dr. Emeka Charles Kalu , chairman PDP Coalition

Dr. Chief Emeka Charles Kalu, a prominent figure within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Coalition (PDPCO), as well as President of Eck Foundation, shared insights on various national issues in a recent interview.

Regarding the recent killing of 17 officers and men of the Nigerian Army in the Okuama community of Delta State, Dr. Kalu expressed concern and emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into the matter. He noted that the military’s actions in response to the incident must align with constitutional principles and rules of engagement.

On the amendment of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dr. Kalu echoed the sentiments of many Nigerians, advocating for a new constitution that is truly representative of the people’s aspirations. He emphasized the importance of addressing the shortcomings of the current constitution, particularly in areas such as security, development, and public sector accountability.

Regarding the impeachment proceedings against the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, Dr. Kalu urged for calm and reconciliation within the party. He highlighted the potential negative repercussions of impeaching Shaibu, including the destabilization of the party’s structure in the state and the potential electoral consequences in future elections.

Dr. Kalu also commented on the suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi by the Senate, emphasizing the importance of accountability and integrity in public governance. He commended Senator Ningi for raising concerns about discrepancies in the implementation of the Appropriation Act and suggested that his actions reflected a sense of patriotism.

Regarding the termination of employment of 19 directors at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Kalu cautioned against hasty judgments and advocated for adherence to due process. He suggested that allegations of financial misconduct should be thoroughly investigated before any punitive measures are taken.

In summary, Dr. Kalu’s remarks underscored the importance of accountability, integrity, and adherence to constitutional principles in addressing key national issues. He called for transparency, fairness, and reconciliation in navigating challenges such as constitutional amendments, security concerns, and political disputes.