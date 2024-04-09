Nigeria Emerge As Key Focus for London Hedge Fund Broad Reach’ in Frontier Market Expansion”

Broad Reach Investment Management, a London-based emerging-markets macro hedge fund, is making waves by directing its cash allocation for frontier markets towards recovery opportunities in Nigeria, alongside Egypt and Pakistan.

Bradley Wickens, founder, chief investment officer, and CEO of the $1.5 billion hedge fund, sees Nigeria as a key component of its new investment strategy.

Wickens is betting on the country’s potential for recovery, driven by devaluations, interest-rate hikes, and external loans, which he believes will curb currency volatility.

This strategic shift comes after Broad Reach achieved a 14% return last year through successful long-short positions in credit and rates across emerging markets.

In the first quarter of this year, the fund has already seen a 12% increase.

Wickens is optimistic about the two-year opportunity in Nigeria, projecting nominal appreciation alongside coupon returns of up to 28%.

He anticipates that support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will strengthen the Nigerian currency and attract additional investment flows.

Currently, Broad Reach has allocated 30% of its frontier market investment to Nigerian credit, highlighting the country’s significance in its portfolio.

Wickens believes that despite the potential for greater volatility and less liquidity compared to other markets like Egypt, Nigeria presents an attractive trade opportunity.

Broad Reach’s focus on Nigerian recovery underscores its commitment to exploring emerging market opportunities where fewer hedge funds operate, demonstrating the fund’s confidence in Nigeria’s economic prospects amidst global market volatility.