CrimeWatch

Man stabs wife to death for seizing his phone in Adamawa

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a 33 years old man identified as Ibrahim ABubakar, for stabbing to death his 25-year-old wife, Hajara Sa’adu.

The suspect who is a Butcher and resident of Sabon Gari-Futy in Girei local Government Area subdued the deceased by stabbing her severally with a sharp knife on her back thereby causing her severe injuries and left her in a pool of blood.

The State Command Public Relations Officer SP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje in a press release noted that the suspect brutally killed the deceased on the April 8, at about 4:30 am, after he accused her of taking away his phone that led to little arguments.

The suspect was apprehended following the report made to police by the father of the deceased and preliminary investigation conducted leading to the recovery of material evidences at the scene of the crime which is linked to him.

The suspect voluntarily made a confessional statement, adding that that he regretted killing the mother of their only child.

The state Commissioner of Police,CP Dankombo Morris, while expressing disappointment over the unfortunate incident, assured that the Command will diligently prosecute the culprit.(www.naija247news.com).

