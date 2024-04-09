LP Supporters Disrupt NLC Meeting, Demand Ajaero’s Withdrawal from Party Affairs

Tensions flared at a stakeholders’ gathering organized by the Political Commission of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) as Labour Party (LP) loyalists stormed the venue, urging NLC President Joe Ajaero to refrain from meddling in the LP’s internal affairs.

The meeting, held at the AGNL Garden in Abuja, saw LP members expressing their discontent with Ajaero’s alleged interference in the party’s affairs. They urged him to redirect his focus towards challenging the perceived anti-people policies of the Federal Government instead of targeting LP’s National Chairman, Julius Abure.

The LP supporters accused Ajaero of orchestrating a power grab within the party, exacerbating existing tensions within the LP. Last month, the party witnessed internal strife, with founding members calling for Abure’s removal from office.

Following the LP’s national convention in Awka, Anambra State, where Abure was re-elected as national chairman, tensions within the party escalated. The convention’s outcome led to heightened discord, prompting the LP’s Board of Trustees (BoT) to assert control over the party’s administration.