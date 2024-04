1 USD now equals ₦1,232.789, strengthening against the Nigerian Naira.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

1 GBP is valued at ₦1,527.676, indicating a favorable exchange rate for British Pound holders.

1 EUR is currently worth ₦1,333.971, providing a competitive rate for Euro transactions.

1 CAD exchanges for ₦866.476, maintaining its position in the market. (Data source: v1.2.0)