Real Estate

Lagos State Govt Cracks Down on Building Violations in Ikoyi

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

The Lagos State Government has taken a firm stand against those disregarding building regulations within the state, sealing off four properties in Ikoyi for flouting construction laws.

Dr. Olajide Babatunde, Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on EGIS and Urban Planning, issued a stern warning during a routine inspection alongside the General Manager of LASBCA, Arc Gbolahan Oki.

Babatunde emphasized the need for revalidated authorization from LASBCA before commencing construction, stressing that any ongoing work without proper approval will be halted and potentially demolished.

He announced the cancellation of all existing authorizations, mandating developers to revalidate permits to resume construction.

Oki echoed the importance of adhering to procedures, condemning developers who initiate construction without appropriate approvals or land ownership.

He emphasized collaboration with other professionals to enhance monitoring efforts and urged community members to report construction infractions to prevent building collapses.

During the inspection, LASBCA officials sealed off four properties on Oroki Street, Queen Drive, and Alexander Road in Ikoyi, demonstrating the government’s commitment to enforcing building regulations for safety and compliance.

Police arrest 'wanted' IPOB/ESN terrorist in Imo
Fire: Sanwo-Olu orders indefinite closure of Dosumu market
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

