Sermons & Preaching

JUST IN: Sultan declares Wednesday Eid-il-fitr

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared Wednesday as Eid-il-fitr.

A statement on Monday by the Deputy Secretary General of NSCIA, Prof Salisu Shehu reads: “The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni – wishes to inform the Nigerian Muslim Ummah that there was no positive report of the sighting of the crescent of Shawwal 1445 AH on the 29th of Ramadan 1445 AH.

“Consequently, Ramadan fast will continue tomorrow Tuesday, 9th April 2024 as the 30th day of Ramadan. Therefore, Wednesday, 10th April 2024 is hereby declared as the 1st day of Shawwal 1445 AH and the day of Eid-il-fitr.

“The Council prays that Almighty Allah accept our fasting and other virtuous acts in Ramadan and grant us all peaceful and blissful Eid celebrations.

“Wassalamu alaikum wa-Rahmatullah”.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

