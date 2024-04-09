Menu
Traditions and Culture

JUST IN: Olubadan-designate cannot ascend throne yet, says second-in-command

By: Gbenga Samson

The Olubadan-designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin is ill and not physically fit to rule as the 43rd Olubadan of Ibadanland, The Nation has learnt.
The Otun-Balogun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Abimbola Ajibola, stated this on Tuesday.

Olubadan stool became vacant after the demise of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, who reigned for two years and died at 81.

Read Also: Ladoja, other Olubadan-in-Council members in truce move
Olakulehin would rank among the oldest monarchs to ascend to the position.

Ajibola, who made this known in a briefing at his Sanyo private residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, said the Olubadan-Designate be given time to get well before he is pronounced.

He said: “What is in need for hurry? Someone (Olakulehin) we have not seen. He has not spoken with us. He has not spoken with Ibadan people.

“I am his second in command, I’m his lieutenant. He has not called me to say, ‘My Otun, I’m back. So, tell your people. And when are you seeing me?’ They are just forcing him because of their own selfish interest.”

Gbenga Samson
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser]

