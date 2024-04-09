JUST IN: Fire guts popular Lagos market

Fire has reportedly gutted the popular Dosunmu Market in Lagos Island.

An X user, who shared a video from the scene, said the fire was due to a generator explosion on Tuesday.

“Just in guys, Eko Idumota (Dosunmu) Market on fire due to generator explosion, and no firefighters in sight yet.

“The fire keeps going up. People are running for safety”.

However, the Nation observed firefighters were not in sight in the recorded video.

Authorities have also not commented on the incident.

Details shortly…