JUST IN: Fire guts popular Lagos market

By: Kudirat Bukola

Date:

Fire has reportedly gutted the popular Dosunmu Market in Lagos Island.
An X user, who shared a video from the scene, said the fire was due to a generator explosion on Tuesday.

“Just in guys, Eko Idumota (Dosunmu) Market on fire due to generator explosion, and no firefighters in sight yet.

“The fire keeps going up. People are running for safety”.

However, the Nation observed firefighters were not in sight in the recorded video.

AbdulRazaq, ex-Speaker canvass proactive action against fire outbreak
Authorities have also not commented on the incident.

Details shortly…

Notorious bandit kingpin, Sani Dangote and his siblings killed during rival clash in Zamfara
BREAKING: FG declares Thursday additional public holiday for Eid-El-Fitr
