Menu
Search
Subscribe
Agriculture

Investors to build dairy farm in Abia

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 9, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Blueribbon Ltd. has expressed its readiness to establish a dairy farm in Abia to facilitate the growth of the dairy sector in the state.

The Chief Executive Officer of the organisation, Mr Idris Wabara, made this known on Friday during a meeting with Gov. Alex Otti of Abia in Nvosi, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area.

According to him, the project would be executed in partnership with Afimilk, an Israeli Dairy Company, to help build the dairy sector in the South East and South South geopolitical zones.

Wabara said that the partnership with Afimilk would also provide training opportunities for Abia youths.

He said that the current economic situation had made it necessary for the nation to move from consumption to production to grow its economy.

“Our core competences rest in agriculture. That way we can employ our people and more importantly we can feed our people and then we can earn foreign currency as well.

“We are looking to partner with Afimilk, an Israeli outfit, that is quite experienced in this sector and we know that with them Abia State would get the best,” Wabara said.

He appealed to government to support the project to leverage and derisk it and essentially make land available for the project.

Wabara said: “This is not RUGA, this is not cattle rearing, this is a dairy farm and we will bring in world class cattle to produce world class milk.’’

He said that the current price of a tin of milk which was not up to a litre costs between N680 to N700.

He said that, therefore, efforts must be made to secure the nutritional security of Nigerians.

“We want to fill the local market with milk, get foreign currency and train our people,” Wabara said.

Responding, Otti said that the Abia Government had “welcomed in principle” the proposal by the organisation for the establishment of an ultra-modern dairy farm in the state.

The governor stated that the establishment of a dairy farm would enhance economic development of the state.

He assured the company that his government would get into the details of the proposal. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Ondo State Government distributes maize to livestock farmers
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Ondo State Government distributes maize to livestock farmers

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ondo State Government on Monday distributed...

Zenith Bank Plc reports profit of N679.9 billion in 2023

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Zenith Bank Plc, one of Nigeria’s...

Dangote Cement shareholders to receive N511 billion dividend for FY 2023

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Shareholders of Dangote Cement Plc will...

GTCO reports N539.6 billion profit in 2023

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Guaranty Trust Holding has reported a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Ondo State Government distributes maize to livestock farmers

Agriculture 0
April 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Ondo State Government on Monday distributed...

Zenith Bank Plc reports profit of N679.9 billion in 2023

Companies & Markets 0
April 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Zenith Bank Plc, one of Nigeria’s...

Dangote Cement shareholders to receive N511 billion dividend for FY 2023

Companies & Markets 0
April 9, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Shareholders of Dangote Cement Plc will...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com