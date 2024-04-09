I will fight my ‘illegal’ impeachment, Shaibu vows

Impeached Edo Deputy Governor Comrade Philip Shaibu has said he will fight what he described as the injustice that led to his removal.

He described his impeachment as a dangerous descent into dictatorship and a threat to the foundation of Nigeria’s democracy that he said should not be allowed to stand.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Shaibu, in a four-minute, fifty-second video shortly after 18 of the 24-member Edo Assembly sacked him from office, said: “My good people of Edo State, I thank you all for standing by me under these troubling circumstances, as the Deputy Governor of Edo State. It is with a heavy heart, yet a resolute spirit that I come before you, to address the recent events that have unfolded within our dear state.

“I denounce in the strongest term, the illegal impeachment by the Edo State House of Assembly over trump-up charges. This is not just an attack on me as an individual, but on the very democratic principles that we hold dear. It is a dangerous descent into dictatorship and a threat to the foundation of our democracy.

“Let it be clear that this impeachment was hatched because of my ambition to contest the Edo State 2024 governorship election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), an ambition that is a legal right to all citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is a sad reality that in our political landscape, ambition is met with resistance,and those in power seek to silent opposition through illegitimate means. I have dedicated my life to serving the good people of Edo State with integrity and honesty. I have worked tirelessly to improve the lives of our citizens. I have upheld the values of democracy and justice, and yet, in return, I am faced with baseless accusation and a blatant disregard for due process and rule of law.”

He insisted the allegations were nothing more than a full screen to conceal the true motive behind the impeachment.

He said: “It (his removal) is a fragrant abuse of power and a betrayal of the trust that the people of Edo have placed in their elected officials. We refuse to stay inactive, while our democratic institutions manipulate and exploit for personal gain.

Read Also: Shaibu, five other impeached Deputy Governors

“We will fight this injustice with every iota of strength in our being, for the sake of the people of Edo State, and the future of democracy.

“I call upon all well-meaning citizens of Edo and indeed all Nigerians, who believe in the principles of democracy and justice, to stand with us in this moment of crisis. We cannot allow tyranny and oppression to take root in our society. We must resist the forces that seek to undermine freedom and trample upon our rights.

“To the members of Edo State House of Assembly, who chose to forsake their oaths of office, and participated in this charade, history will judge harshly for your betrayal of the people who elected you to represent their interests. You do not have the power to silent the voice of justice and truth.

“I call upon the judiciary and all relevant authorities to intervene and uphold the principles of justice and fairness. Let the truth prevail over lies. Let the rule of law triumph over lawlessness. I am confident that the legal system will vindicate me, and expose the sham that has been orchestrated against me.”