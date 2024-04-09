Menu
GTCO reports N539.6 billion profit in 2023

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 9, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Guaranty Trust Holding has reported a gross earnings of N1.187 trillion, representing 120.03% increase from the N539.235 billion reported the year prior.

A cursory review of the financial statements delineates the sources of the gross earnings. Interest income stands out as a substantial contributor, comprising 46.42% of the gross earnings.

The Group also reported a profit before tax of N609.308 billion for the year ended 31 December 2023 and proposed a final dividend of N2.70.

Additionally, foreign exchange (FX) revaluation gains of N449.347 billion played a pivotal role, contributing 37.24% to the gross earnings.

This represents a notable shift from the preceding year, where interest income accounted for 60.34% and FX revaluation gains contributed a modest 10.74%.

Gross earnings: N1.187 trillion +120.03% YoY

Interest Income: N550.755 billion +69.25% YoY

Interest Expense: N114.059 billion +72.56% YoY

Net interest income: N436.697 billion +68.41% YoY

Loan impairment charges: N102.953 billion +758.91% YoY

Net interest income after loan impairment charges: N333.743 billion +34.95% YoY

Net fees and commission income: N109.428 billion +18.95% YoY.

FX revaluation gain: N441.791 billion +662.54% YoY

Other operating expenses: N122.429 billion +31.56% YoY

Profit for the period N539.655 billion +218.99% YoY.

Earnings per share: N19.05 +220.17% YoY

Loans and advances to customers: N2.480 trillion +31.52% YoY.

Cash and bank balances: N2.310 trillion +42.47% YoY

Total Assets N9.691 trillion +50.33% YoY.

Customers’ deposits N7.411 trillion +65.23% YoY.

Share capital & share premium: N138.187 billion

Retained earnings: N580.024 billion +169.96% YoY.

Additionally, the bank has recommended a final dividend of N2.70 per share, resulting in a total dividend payout for the year of N3.20 per share.

This figure includes an interim dividend of N0.50 per share, which was previously declared and paid.

This dividend announcement signifies a 3.23% increase in payout compared to the dividends distributed in the previous year. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
