Gov Eno announces N200m interest-free loans for Arewa community

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has unveiled plans to provide a N200 million interest-free loan to the Arewa community in the state, with similar arrangements to follow for the Yoruba, Igbo, and Niger-Delta communities.

This announcement came during a meeting between the Governor and the Muslim community led by the Akwa Ibom Council of Islamic Affairs (AKCIA) at the Government House in Uyo.

Expressing gratitude for the community’s support during the previous year’s elections and the longstanding harmonious relationship in the state, Governor Eno emphasized the importance of recognizing significant contributions and fostering unity among diverse groups.

He reassured his commitment to improving the livelihoods of the marginalized and rural populations while advocating for peaceful coexistence, particularly during farming seasons to prevent conflicts between herders and farmers.

In response, the Chairman of the League of Imams in Akwa Ibom State, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, commended the Governor’s leadership and proactive measures in maintaining peace and security in the state.

As part of efforts to enhance inclusivity and support for non-indigenous communities, Governor Eno appointed Mr. Emmanuel Ogbole as the Senior Special Assistant on Non-Indigenes’ Affairs and Alhaji Ibrahim Iliya as the Special Assistant for the Arewa Community. Similar appointments for the Yoruba, Igbo, and Niger Delta communities are forthcoming.