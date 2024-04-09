Fire: Sanwo-Olu orders indefinite closure of Dosumu market

The Lagos State Government has directed the suspension of commercial activities at Dosumu Street and its environ.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The closure was as a result of a fire incident which engulfed four buildings in the area leading to collapse of buildings.

Special Adviser to the state Governor on Central Business Distress, CBD, Mrs. Bola Olumegbon Lawal, announced the closure and suspension of immediate business activities in the market and environ, when she led a delegation to the scene for the spot assessment of the situation.

According to Lawal, measure has become necessary in order to prevent possible loss of life, as well as maintain peace and order in the area.

She however, appealed to market women and men in the area to pave way for emergency respondents who have timely responded to the incident to effectively perform their duties throughout the rescue operations as required.

The fire which started about noon on Tuesday, witnessed collapsed of two buildings while effort was on going to stop the ranging fire as of press time, 5pm.

Suspended markets

Lawal listed the markets affected by the closure to include: Dosumu, Nnamdi Azikwe, Moshalashi, Woro Pedro, Obanikoro Streets.

Others are: Ago Tawa, Idumagbo Avenue, Idumagbo , Ido – Oluwo and Oju Olobun Streets.