Menu
Search
Subscribe
Regions

Fire: Sanwo-Olu orders indefinite closure of Dosumu market

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

The Lagos State Government has directed the suspension of commercial activities at Dosumu Street and its environ.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The closure was as a result of a fire incident which engulfed four buildings in the area leading to collapse of buildings.

Special Adviser to the state Governor on Central Business Distress, CBD, Mrs. Bola Olumegbon Lawal, announced the closure and suspension of immediate business activities in the market and environ, when she led a delegation to the scene for the spot assessment of the situation.

According to Lawal, measure has become necessary in order to prevent possible loss of life, as well as maintain peace and order in the area.

She however, appealed to market women and men in the area to pave way for emergency respondents who have timely responded to the incident to effectively perform their duties throughout the rescue operations as required.
The fire which started about noon on Tuesday, witnessed collapsed of two buildings while effort was on going to stop the ranging fire as of press time, 5pm.

Suspended markets

Lawal listed the markets affected by the closure to include: Dosumu, Nnamdi Azikwe, Moshalashi, Woro Pedro, Obanikoro Streets.

Others are: Ago Tawa, Idumagbo Avenue, Idumagbo , Ido – Oluwo and Oju Olobun Streets.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Lagos State Govt Cracks Down on Building Violations in Ikoyi
Next article
We’ll lead charge for Igbo emancipation in Nigeria -Awuzie, new ADF president
Iyanuoluwa Lawal
Iyanuoluwa Lawalhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Umahi tackles Atiku, to provide cost of Lagos-Calabar coastal highway Friday

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke Adeniyi Ogunfowoke -
The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has said the...

Etsako West APC members reject plan defection of impeached Shaibu to party

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Etsako...

JUST: Super Falcons qualify for Olympics — first time in 16 years

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Super Falcons of Nigeria have qualified for the...

Sokoto strange illness claims four, 164 cases reported

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC)...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Umahi tackles Atiku, to provide cost of Lagos-Calabar coastal highway Friday

Political parties 0
The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has said the...

Etsako West APC members reject plan defection of impeached Shaibu to party

South South 0
Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Etsako...

JUST: Super Falcons qualify for Olympics — first time in 16 years

Super Falcons 0
The Super Falcons of Nigeria have qualified for the...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com