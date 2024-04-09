Menu
Search
Subscribe
South South

Etsako West APC members reject plan defection of impeached Shaibu to party

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, today, protested alleged plan to re-admit impeached deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, into the party.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The protesters who came from the 12 Wards of the local government, took their protest to the party secretariat, where they submitted their petition against the alleged plan to re-admit the former deputy governor.

Mr. Yakubu Musa, while presenting a communique on behalf of the APC stalkholders in Etsako West Local Government Area, said Philip Shaibu’s exit from APC in 2020 brought peace and tranquility in the party.

He argued that his readmittance into the party would further bring rancour and disunity in the party.

“We are protesting over an attempt by the impeached deputy governor Philip Shaibu to jump boat and defect to APC.

“The attempt is viewed seriously by members of APC as a calculated plan by Philip Shaibu to bring rancour, disharmony and unprecedented crisis into APC,” Musa said and appealed to the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje, Senator Adams Oshiomhole and the State Acting Chairman, Jaret Tenebe, not to allow the impeached deputy governor into APC, saying that Philip Shaibu have no political vote to add to APC.

“It is on record that Philip Shaibu has not won any election since he left APC to PDP.

“Philip Shaibu does not pocesses any electoral value that could warrant his readmittance into our great party.

“We call on our national leaders to hear our voice and help us keep the peace we currently enjoy as APC in Edo State.

“Any attempt to enroll Philip Shaibu into APC is a direct invitation to crisis, fragmentation, disaffection, disenchanting and disintegration”, Musa added.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
JUST: Super Falcons qualify for Olympics — first time in 16 years
Next article
Umahi tackles Atiku, to provide cost of Lagos-Calabar coastal highway Friday
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Umahi tackles Atiku, to provide cost of Lagos-Calabar coastal highway Friday

Adeniyi Ogunfowoke Adeniyi Ogunfowoke -
The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has said the...

JUST: Super Falcons qualify for Olympics — first time in 16 years

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Super Falcons of Nigeria have qualified for the...

Sokoto strange illness claims four, 164 cases reported

Naija247news Naija247news -
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC)...

We’ll lead charge for Igbo emancipation in Nigeria -Awuzie, new ADF president

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
The newly elected President of the Alaigbo Development Foundation...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Umahi tackles Atiku, to provide cost of Lagos-Calabar coastal highway Friday

Political parties 0
The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has said the...

JUST: Super Falcons qualify for Olympics — first time in 16 years

Super Falcons 0
The Super Falcons of Nigeria have qualified for the...

Sokoto strange illness claims four, 164 cases reported

News 0
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com