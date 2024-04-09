Etsako West APC members reject plan defection of impeached Shaibu to party

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, today, protested alleged plan to re-admit impeached deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, into the party.

The protesters who came from the 12 Wards of the local government, took their protest to the party secretariat, where they submitted their petition against the alleged plan to re-admit the former deputy governor.

Mr. Yakubu Musa, while presenting a communique on behalf of the APC stalkholders in Etsako West Local Government Area, said Philip Shaibu’s exit from APC in 2020 brought peace and tranquility in the party.

He argued that his readmittance into the party would further bring rancour and disunity in the party.

“We are protesting over an attempt by the impeached deputy governor Philip Shaibu to jump boat and defect to APC.

“The attempt is viewed seriously by members of APC as a calculated plan by Philip Shaibu to bring rancour, disharmony and unprecedented crisis into APC,” Musa said and appealed to the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje, Senator Adams Oshiomhole and the State Acting Chairman, Jaret Tenebe, not to allow the impeached deputy governor into APC, saying that Philip Shaibu have no political vote to add to APC.

“It is on record that Philip Shaibu has not won any election since he left APC to PDP.

“Philip Shaibu does not pocesses any electoral value that could warrant his readmittance into our great party.

“We call on our national leaders to hear our voice and help us keep the peace we currently enjoy as APC in Edo State.

“Any attempt to enroll Philip Shaibu into APC is a direct invitation to crisis, fragmentation, disaffection, disenchanting and disintegration”, Musa added.