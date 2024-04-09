Menu
Elon Musk predicts AI will be smarter than the smartest human by 2025

By: Naija247news

Date:

Elon Musk Forecasts Artificial Intelligence Surpassing Human Intelligence by Next Year or 2026

During a wide-ranging interview on X spaces, Tesla CEO Elon Musk made bold predictions about the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI), suggesting that AI smarter than the smartest human could emerge as soon as next year or by 2026.

In the midst of multiple technology glitches during the interview, Musk discussed various topics, including the constraints faced by AI due to electricity availability. He also mentioned that the next iteration of Grok, the AI chatbot developed by his xAI startup, is anticipated to be trained by May.

When questioned about the timeline for the development of artificial general intelligence (AGI), Musk stated, “If you define AGI as smarter than the smartest human, I think it’s probably next year, within two years.”

Musk, who co-founded OpenAI and founded xAI as a competitor last year, expressed challenges in training Grok’s version 2 model due to a shortage of advanced chips. He noted that the Grok 3 model and beyond will require even more chips, highlighting the importance of electricity supply as a crucial factor in the near future.

Regarding electric vehicles, Musk reiterated the competitive edge of Chinese carmakers in the global market, emphasizing the significant challenges they pose to Tesla. He has previously warned about the potential threat posed by Chinese rivals to global competitors, particularly in the absence of trade barriers.

Addressing a union strike in Sweden against Tesla, Musk expressed optimism, stating, “I think the storm has passed on that front.” Nicolai Tangen, CEO of Norway’s $1.5 trillion sovereign wealth fund and one of Tesla’s largest shareholders, confirmed that the fund had recently met with Tesla’s chair to discuss the situation.

