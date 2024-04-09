Menu
BREAKING: FG declares Thursday additional public holiday for Eid-El-Fitr

By: Naija247news

Date:

The Federal Government has declared Thursday, April 11, 2024 as additional public holiday for Eid-El-Fitr celebration.
This was contained in a statement by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Dr Aishetu Ndayako, on the ministry’s X account on Tuesday.

It reads: “The Federal Government has approved Thursday, April 11, 2024 as an additional public holiday to celebrate this year’s Eid -El-Fitr.

“The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, while congratulating the Muslim Ummah for a successful completion of a month of spiritual rejuvenation, reiterates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s firm commitment to providing a safe and prosperous Nigeria for all to thrive.”

On Monday, Saudi Arabia announced fasting will continue on Tuesday because the crescent of Shawwal has not been sighted.

It added that the Eid-El-Fitr would hold on Wednesday, April 10 to mark the beginning of the new Islamic month.

The Federal Government on Sunday declared Tuesday and Wednesday, April 9 and 10, 2024, as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

