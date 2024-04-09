Menu
South East

Anambra 2025 Governorship Election: APC and APGA Intensify Political Battle

By: Naija247news

Date:

As the 2025 off-cycle governorship election in Anambra State draws nearer, political tensions rise, particularly between the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the All Progressives Congress (APC). The entry of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah into the APC has injected fresh energy into the political landscape, altering the state’s dynamics.

Ubah’s move to the APC has garnered significant support from the party’s national leadership, signaling a strategic shift in APC’s approach to Anambra politics. This shift is evident in various political events organized by Ubah and the APC leadership, aimed at consolidating their influence and challenging APGA’s dominance.

The recent South East Colloquium organized by Ubah brought together political heavyweights, including APC’s National Chairman Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, to strategize on the upcoming election. Despite its guise as a scholarly gathering, the colloquium served as a platform to rally support for the APC’s bid to capture Anambra.

Ganduje, in his address, criticized APGA’s 18-year rule in Anambra, emphasizing the need for the state to align with the ruling party for development. However, Governor Uzodinma’s remarks acknowledging the marginalization of the South East within APC’s ranks tempered Ganduje’s aggressive stance, highlighting the complexity of APC’s narrative in the region.

APGA and PDP swiftly responded to APC’s assertions, dismissing Ganduje’s claims and questioning APC’s ability to end marginalization in the South East. Despite the political posturing, the real challenge lies in APC’s ability to navigate intra-party conflicts and sway Anambra voters away from APGA’s stronghold.

Ubah’s candidacy presents a formidable challenge to APGA’s incumbency, but he must contend with internal party dissent and financial constraints. Moreover, APC must address voter skepticism towards the party’s agenda in the region.

As the political landscape heats up, all eyes are on APC’s strategies to navigate these obstacles and emerge victorious in the Anambra governorship election.

