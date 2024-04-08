Menu
Search
Subscribe
Economy

Zimbabwe Introduces New Currency “ZiG” Backed by Foreign Currency and Gold

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

Zimbabwe has embarked on a bold initiative to stabilize its currency by replacing the local dollar with a new unit named ZiG, short for Zimbabwe Gold.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This innovative currency is backed by a combination of foreign currency and gold reserves, signaling a strategic shift in monetary policy.

Central Bank Governor John Mushayavanhu announced the launch of ZiG at a press conference in Harare, revealing that it would debut on April 8 with an introductory exchange rate of 13.56 per dollar and a fixed interest rate of 20%.

This contrasts sharply with the previous central bank rate of 130%, which was the highest in the world.

The decision to introduce ZiG marks Zimbabwe’s sixth attempt to establish a functional local currency since the devastating inflation crisis of 2008, which rendered the currency worthless.

To stimulate demand for ZiG, the government has mandated that companies settle at least 50% of their tax obligations using the new unit.

The current Zimbabwean dollar has experienced a significant decline, losing four-fifths of its value since the beginning of the year, making it the world’s second worst-performing currency.

This depreciation has led to a surge in dollarization, with over 80% of transactions conducted in foreign currencies.

The introduction of ZiG is expected to curb annual inflation to between 2% and 5% by year-end and reduce monthly inflation to below 1%.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa initially hinted at the introduction of a “structured currency” in February, with the plan delayed for further refinement.

Governor Mushayavanhu, who assumed office ahead of schedule, pledged to implement orthodox monetary policies and refrain from quasi-fiscal activities.

To restore public confidence, ZiG will be fully backed by a combination of gold, other precious metals, and foreign currency reserves held at the central bank.

Supporting documents highlight reserves totaling $285 million, including $100 million in cash and 2,522 kilograms of gold worth $185 million, providing more than three times the necessary cover for the issuance of ZiG.

This strategic move reflects Zimbabwe’s commitment to financial stability and economic revitalization.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Nigeria, West Africa Eyes Brazil’s Cocoa Industry Revival Amidst Global Shortages
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Nigeria, West Africa Eyes Brazil’s Cocoa Industry Revival Amidst Global Shortages

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
In the verdant landscapes of Brazil, cocoa production is...

Nigeria Anticipates $1.05bn Oil-backed Afreximbank Loan Balance Arrival in May

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Nigeria is set to receive a $1.05 billion loan...

Nigeria’s Bourse Acquires 5% Stake in Ethiopia Securities Exchange

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) has made a significant...

Oil falls on renewed push for Middle East ceasefire

Naija247news Naija247news -
Brent futures fall 0.9%, WTI closes 0.6% lower Israel withdraws...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Nigeria, West Africa Eyes Brazil’s Cocoa Industry Revival Amidst Global Shortages

Cocoa 0
In the verdant landscapes of Brazil, cocoa production is...

Nigeria Anticipates $1.05bn Oil-backed Afreximbank Loan Balance Arrival in May

Data & News Analysis 0
Nigeria is set to receive a $1.05 billion loan...

Nigeria’s Bourse Acquires 5% Stake in Ethiopia Securities Exchange

Nigeria Stock Exchange 0
The Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) has made a significant...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com