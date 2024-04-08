Wema Bank Records 196% Growth in Profit Before Tax, Proposes Dividend

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Wema Bank has reported a remarkable 196% increase in Profit Before Tax (PBT) from N14.75 billion to N43.59 billion in its full Year 2023 Audited financial statement. The bank has also proposed a dividend per share of 50 kobo to its shareholders as part of its capital conservation strategy and commitment to providing returns to shareholders.

In addition to the substantial growth in profitability, Wema Bank witnessed a significant increase in deposit growth, reaching N1.86 trillion, a 60% increase compared to the previous year’s N1.16 trillion. The bank’s Gross earnings surged to N225.75 billion from N131 billion, while total assets rose to N2.24 trillion from N1.43 trillion, representing a 56% jump.

With an impressive Return on Equity (ROAE) of 39.28% and a Non-Performing Loans (NPL) ratio of 4.31%, Wema Bank’s performance reflects its strong growth trajectory and robust financial health.

Moruf Oseni, the MD/CEO of Wema Bank, expressed satisfaction with the bank’s performance under the new leadership team. He highlighted the core improvements to the balance sheet, including the growth in Gross Earnings, Total Assets, and earnings per share. Oseni emphasized the bank’s commitment to becoming a top-tier bank driven by digital excellence, leveraging ALAT as a retail platform and positioning the enterprise as the intelligent platform for all financial services.

Furthermore, Oseni announced the completion of Wema Bank’s N40 billion Capital raise exercise, positioning the bank to meet the new capital licensing requirements of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). He reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to accelerating its capital management plans to raise the required capital promptly.