Wadume freed from prisons

Authorities of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) last night confirmed the release of kidnap kingpin , Hamisu Bala (aka Wadume) from its Correctional Centre in Kuje on Friday.

According to officials of the NCoS, Bala was set free because he had completed his seven-year prison term.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“We didn’t not issue a press statement on his release,” said James Okoh, deputy spokesman of the NCoS.

Read Also: Proposed NLC stakeholders meeting a jamboree, says LP

Wadume was reportedly welcomed to his hometown, Ibbi in Taraba State on Sunday by a large crowd. He also visited the traditional ruler of his village to thank him for standing by him throughout his trials.

Wadume was arrested by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team of Inspector-General of Police in 2019 but he escaped in a controversial circumstance after exchange of guns between policemen and soldiers attached to 93 Battalion Ibbi/Takum Road in Taraba State.

The IRT team was taking him to Abuja when the soldiers attacked them. Three of the team members were killed in the process.

Wadume was later arrested in Kano by police detectives and put on trial.