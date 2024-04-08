Menu
Search
Subscribe
Aviation

UAE airline soon to resume Nigeria flights – Festus Keyamo

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 8, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The United Arab Emirates, UAE, has concluded plans to resume flights with Nigeria before Summer.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this while speaking on Arise news on Monday, April 8.

Keyamo, said Emirates Airline had already indicated its readiness in a letter sent to the Nigerian Government. He explained that what transpired during the earlier visit and resolution was not fake but was presented in a ‘hasty’ manner.

“Emirates flight resumption is almost happening. I just received a letter from Emirates. The letter is on my phone now. They have gone through all the gamut and they are ready to come back. They will announce the date because to restart a route, they must get an aircraft for that route.

I am announcing to Nigerians for the first time; that I just received a letter from Emirates now. The letter is with me. I have a hard copy thanking you for all the efforts we made. Mr President was the showman here. He was the one who pushed for it. He made my job easy because he went there, and had a diplomatic shuttle to resolve all the issues.

That was why I said the last announcement was hasty and not fake news. They will announce the date for their next flight. We have received a letter confirming that all the issues have been resolved and prepared to start coming back. It may be before June.”

Apart from Emirates suspending flights to Nigeria, in 2022, the UAE Immigration Department notified its trade partners and travel agencies that it was stopping visa applications from 22 countries, 20 of which are African nations.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Three feared killed in Anambra cult clash
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Three feared killed in Anambra cult clash

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least three persons were reportedly...

Six Dies, Others Injured In Ogun Auto Crash

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Six People Lost Their Lives, while...

US extends work permit duration for Nigerians, other foreign workers

Iyanuoluwa Lawal Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
The United States has elongated the automatic extension period...

 Sub-Saharan Africa Growth Expected to Rise, But Poverty Reduction Remains a Challenge

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
  According to the World Bank's biannual Africa's Pulse report...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Three feared killed in Anambra cult clash

Nigeria Metro News 0
April 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least three persons were reportedly...

Six Dies, Others Injured In Ogun Auto Crash

Nigeria Metro News 0
April 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Six People Lost Their Lives, while...

US extends work permit duration for Nigerians, other foreign workers

News Analysis 0
The United States has elongated the automatic extension period...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com