Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Troops kill 6 terrorists as Lieutenant dies in ambush

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 8, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Defence Headquarters has said that the Troops of Operation Hadin Kai, on Friday, killed six terrorists, after an ambush, along Buratai-Buni Gari road, Borno.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Buba said that while an army Lieutenant died in the ambush, four other personnel, who sustained injuries in action, were receiving treatment.

He, however, said the troops’ reinforcement pursued the terrorist to their hideout within the Timbuktu Triangle and neutralised six of them.

According to him, troops recovered five AK 47 rifles and 103 rounds of the 7.62mm special ammunition.

“The remaining terrorist ran in disarray and the troops are in hunt of the remnant terrorist that fled the firefight,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NiMet predicts 3-day sunshine, thunderstorms from Monday
Next article
Two Nigerians arrested over Australian teenager’s ‘sextortion’ death
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Two Nigerians arrested over Australian teenager’s ‘sextortion’ death

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two men have been arrested in...

NiMet predicts 3-day sunshine, thunderstorms from Monday

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

NIgeria to Launch Three New National Identity Cards in May, Targets 104 Million Citizens

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
NIMC Unveils Bank-Enabled, Social Intervention, and ECOWAS National...

Battle for party leadership: Ayu keeps PDP in suspense

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in a fix...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Two Nigerians arrested over Australian teenager’s ‘sextortion’ death

CrimeWatch 0
April 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two men have been arrested in...

NiMet predicts 3-day sunshine, thunderstorms from Monday

NiMets 0
April 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has...

NIgeria to Launch Three New National Identity Cards in May, Targets 104 Million Citizens

Analysis 0
NIMC Unveils Bank-Enabled, Social Intervention, and ECOWAS National...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com