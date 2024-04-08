Three feared killed in Anambra cult clash

April 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least three persons were reportedly killed when suspected rival cult groups clashed in Awka, Anambra State capital at the weekend.

The incident occurred on Sunday, April 7, 2024, a week after a similar cult clash left no fewer than six persons dead.

According to residents and eyewitnesses, one of the attacks occurred in the presence of traders at Eke Awka market.

The sources in the area said two tricycles were pursuing themselves recklessly along Ziks Avenue, Eke Awka before one of them got stuck.

“Some boys alighted from the tricycle and started pursuing themselves and in the process started firing gunshots,” a source told Punch.

“They were pursuing themselves. Around Eke Awka market, the tricycle at the front got stuck in the traffic, and one boy inside it alighted and started running.

“Two boys in the tricycle behind also jumped down and pursued him. He ran towards Parker area along Ziks Avenue, and diverted onto a road by the right, into a mechanic workshop.

“The boys pursued him into the place, dragged him out and shot him dead. The incident caused pandemonium, and people were just running in all directions. For me, I didn’t even know I could run that fast.”

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Anambra State Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said there was no such information before the command.(www.naija247news.com).