Suspected cultists kill vigilante member in Rivers

April 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gunmen suspected to be cultists have killed a vigilante, Uche Orukwo at Obidanso waterfront, Mile 1, Diobu in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The incident happened on Saturday, April 7, 2024, when members of the Diobu Vigilante Group, DVG, accompanied by policemen acting on a tip-off about the activities of cult groups, stormed the waterfront at about 9pm.

A source who spoke to Punch revealed that upon arrival, the suspected gang members laid an ambush to attack a rival group in an ongoing war between two factions of a suspected cult group known as ‘Deygbam’.

“But when the suspected cultists spotted the security operatives, they opened fire, and a bullet hit the vigilante member named Orukwo, resulting in his death,” the source said.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, confirmed the killing of Orukwo, adding that investigation was ongoing to arrest the perpetrators.

“Our men are in the area to ensure that those behind the shooting are apprehended and brought to justice,” she added. (www.naija247news.com).