Menu
Search
Subscribe
Banks & Finance

Stanbic IBTC Bank Launches Enhanced Mobile App for Streamlined Business Banking

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has unveiled an upgraded version of its Mobile App, specially crafted to meet the needs of businesses and its diverse clientele worldwide. The launch event, held recently at the corporate headquarters in Lagos, saw Mr. Wole Adeniyi, the Chief Executive of the bank, introducing the enhanced App, available for download on Google Play Store, IOS, and other Mobile stores.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Mr. Adeniyi described the enhanced Mobile App as a multi-functional and comprehensive solution, aimed at empowering the bank’s customers. He highlighted its features, emphasizing its ability to streamline digital banking processes and elevate banking experiences. Users can seamlessly execute transactions, transfer funds between accounts, check real-time balances, manage beneficiaries, and access transaction statements and self-service options, all within a user-friendly interface.

“The enhanced Mobile App is a one-stop-shop for all banking needs, offering robust security features to safeguard business operations,” said Mr. Adeniyi. He assured customers that their data and privacy are prioritized, with rigorous security checks implemented during the development phase.

Addressing concerns about job security amidst increasing digitalization, Mr. Adeniyi reassured employees that there would be no job losses. Instead, personnel would be redeployed to other business areas, such as marketing, mobile, and digital sections, to enhance service delivery.

“We are committed to innovation, digitization, and customer-centric solutions,” stated Mr. Adeniyi. “This enhancement is a significant step in our ongoing efforts to simplify banking processes and enhance customer experience through technology.”

With the upgraded Mobile App, Stanbic IBTC Bank aims to empower businesses to achieve their goals by offering tailored solutions and enhanced features, ensuring efficient and confident financial management for its clients.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Despite Profit-Taking, Nigerian Stock Market Witnesses Surge in Trading Activity
Next article
Bayelsa State Governor to Host South-South Governors for Regional Cooperation Discourse
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Three children face death penalty for beating 13-year-old classmate to death

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three children are facing the death...

Police raid Lagos black spots, arrest 303 suspects

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Police Command had...

FCT Minister Wike Shuts Down International Conference Centre for Eight-Month Renovation

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, has taken decisive...

FG Commences Testing on Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Plant

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
  The Federal Government has announced the commencement of testing...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Three children face death penalty for beating 13-year-old classmate to death

Regions 0
April 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three children are facing the death...

Police raid Lagos black spots, arrest 303 suspects

CrimeWatch 0
April 8, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Lagos State Police Command had...

FCT Minister Wike Shuts Down International Conference Centre for Eight-Month Renovation

North East 0
Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, has taken decisive...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com