Stanbic IBTC Bank Launches Enhanced Mobile App for Streamlined Business Banking

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, has unveiled an upgraded version of its Mobile App, specially crafted to meet the needs of businesses and its diverse clientele worldwide. The launch event, held recently at the corporate headquarters in Lagos, saw Mr. Wole Adeniyi, the Chief Executive of the bank, introducing the enhanced App, available for download on Google Play Store, IOS, and other Mobile stores.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Mr. Adeniyi described the enhanced Mobile App as a multi-functional and comprehensive solution, aimed at empowering the bank’s customers. He highlighted its features, emphasizing its ability to streamline digital banking processes and elevate banking experiences. Users can seamlessly execute transactions, transfer funds between accounts, check real-time balances, manage beneficiaries, and access transaction statements and self-service options, all within a user-friendly interface.

“The enhanced Mobile App is a one-stop-shop for all banking needs, offering robust security features to safeguard business operations,” said Mr. Adeniyi. He assured customers that their data and privacy are prioritized, with rigorous security checks implemented during the development phase.

Addressing concerns about job security amidst increasing digitalization, Mr. Adeniyi reassured employees that there would be no job losses. Instead, personnel would be redeployed to other business areas, such as marketing, mobile, and digital sections, to enhance service delivery.

“We are committed to innovation, digitization, and customer-centric solutions,” stated Mr. Adeniyi. “This enhancement is a significant step in our ongoing efforts to simplify banking processes and enhance customer experience through technology.”

With the upgraded Mobile App, Stanbic IBTC Bank aims to empower businesses to achieve their goals by offering tailored solutions and enhanced features, ensuring efficient and confident financial management for its clients.