Soludo bans extra mural classes in Anambra schools

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has banned the extension of classes in all schools in Anambra State and directed all schools to dismiss by 2:30 pm.

Soludo in what looks like a swift response to the observation of the Catholic Bishop of Awka, Rev Dr Paulinus Ezeokafor said the State Government has adopted the United Nations (UN) stipulations for schools to end daily academic activities by 2:30 pm.

The Commissioner for Education, Prof Ngozi Chuma-Udeh in a statement in Awka, said the adoption was in line with Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s desire for school children to have adequate rest and interaction with their parents before the commencement of the next day’s activities.

She charged all school Heads in the State to ensure the closure of all daily academic activities by 2:30 pm, to give room for the children to be at home by 3 pm.

The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor had expressed worry over long periods of time pupils spend in school, describing the practice as unhealthy to both the pupils and their parents.

The prelate who blamed teachers for the ugly development, lamented that the current education system makes it almost impossible for pupils to spend quality time with their parents as teachers engaged the pupils in lessons from 7 am to 6 pm.