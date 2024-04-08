Six Dies, Others Injured In Ogun Auto Crash

April 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Six People Lost Their Lives, while 20 others sustained various degrees of injuries in three separate accidents across Ogun State on Monday.

A press statement by the Chief Route commander and Education Officer of the sector Florence Okpe said the first crash occurred around 03:00 am on Monday on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway around FIDIWO.

“A total of four persons were involved in a crash – all male adults. Two persons were recorded dead and two were injured,” she said.

“The suspected causes of the crash were wrongful overtaking, excessive speed and making the vehicle lose control and crash. The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere while the corpses were deposited at FOS Morgue, Ipara Remo”.

The second crash occurred at about 05:18 hrs on the Ore- Ijebu-Ode section of the expressway after Ajede Junction with a Toyota Hiace bus that has registration number RBC213XT.

Three people were confirmed dead in the accident while the cause of the lone accident was speed and fatigue

The injured victims were reportedly taken to Roona Hospital and the General Hospital, Ijebu-ode. The corpses of the dead were deposited at the same hospital’s morgue.

The third crash occurred on the Ore-Ijebu-ode expressway after Ajebamidele Bridge. Twenty-nine people were involved. Two persons were injured and one male adult was recorded dead while 26 others were unhurt.

In the wake of the accidents, the Sector Commander of the FRSC, Ogun Sector Command Anthony Uga advised motorists to drive cautiously and have enough rest to avoid fatigue.

He also sympathize with the family of the crash victims.(www.naija247news.com).