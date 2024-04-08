Menu
Search
Subscribe
Lifestyle News

Sanwo-Olu Meets UK-Based Nigerian Pelumi Nubi, Who Drove from Lagos to London

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State recently held a meeting with Pelumi Nubi, a UK-based Nigerian who embarked on a remarkable solo road trip from London to Lagos. Pelumi, a travel content creator, arrived in Lagos yesterday after driving from London to Lagos in a Peugeot 107.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The meeting between Governor Sanwo-Olu and Pelumi Nubi was announced by Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the Governor, through a post on social media. Gawat shared, “Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu receives Pelumi Nubi @peluminubi_, a United Kingdom based Nigerian that embarked on a solo road trip from London to Lagos, today at the Lagos House, Marina.”

Pelumi Nubi was accompanied by her parents, Chairman of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Mrs. @abikedabiri, the Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, and other members of her team during the meeting with Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Pelumi’s extraordinary journey began on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, from London, UK, and concluded on Sunday, April 7, 2024, upon her arrival in Lagos, Nigeria.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
BREAKING: Ex-militant leader Egberipapa whisked away, two loyalists killed in Rivers
Next article
My impeachment a threat to democracy-Philip Shaibu
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

US extends work permit duration for Nigerians, other foreign workers

Iyanuoluwa Lawal Iyanuoluwa Lawal -
The United States has elongated the automatic extension period...

 Sub-Saharan Africa Growth Expected to Rise, But Poverty Reduction Remains a Challenge

Emman Tochi Emman Tochi -
  According to the World Bank's biannual Africa's Pulse report...

Nigeria’s CBN Prohibits Use of Foreign Currency Collateral for Naira Loans

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
  In a recent circular, Nigeria's central bank has banned...

Nigeria’s FX Reserves Plummet by $1.02 Billion in 18 Days

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Nigeria’s foreign exchange (FX) reserves have experienced a significant...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

US extends work permit duration for Nigerians, other foreign workers

News Analysis 0
The United States has elongated the automatic extension period...

 Sub-Saharan Africa Growth Expected to Rise, But Poverty Reduction Remains a Challenge

Economy 0
  According to the World Bank's biannual Africa's Pulse report...

Nigeria’s CBN Prohibits Use of Foreign Currency Collateral for Naira Loans

Data & News Analysis 0
  In a recent circular, Nigeria's central bank has banned...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com