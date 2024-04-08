Sanwo-Olu Meets UK-Based Nigerian Pelumi Nubi, Who Drove from Lagos to London

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State recently held a meeting with Pelumi Nubi, a UK-based Nigerian who embarked on a remarkable solo road trip from London to Lagos. Pelumi, a travel content creator, arrived in Lagos yesterday after driving from London to Lagos in a Peugeot 107.

The meeting between Governor Sanwo-Olu and Pelumi Nubi was announced by Jubril Gawat, the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the Governor, through a post on social media. Gawat shared, “Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu receives Pelumi Nubi @peluminubi_, a United Kingdom based Nigerian that embarked on a solo road trip from London to Lagos, today at the Lagos House, Marina.”

Pelumi Nubi was accompanied by her parents, Chairman of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Mrs. @abikedabiri, the Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, and other members of her team during the meeting with Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Pelumi’s extraordinary journey began on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, from London, UK, and concluded on Sunday, April 7, 2024, upon her arrival in Lagos, Nigeria.