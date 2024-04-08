Rita Edochie: Men still chase me at 59

Veteran Nollywood actress Rita Edochie recently took to social media to reminisce about her youthful days and the attention she received from men. Accompanied by an AI-generated image of her younger self, Rita emphasized her discerning nature in selecting her life partner, revealing that at the age of 22, she found her ideal match.

In a post shared on her Instagram account, Rita revealed, “I have always told people that my youthful days were so hot, you all thought I was playing?” She continued, “Men were crazy about me but trust Ijele, I was very selective because I needed to get the best man that deserved me and at age 22, my great husband came. Tony Edochie came my way and I quickly grabbed him because he was the only man that deserved me.”

Despite the passage of time, Rita disclosed that men still express interest in her, stating, “The shocking thing is that at my current age now, men still love to have me, I’m hotter than fire, I’m a correct babe.” However, she emphasized that she remained faithful to her principles, opting not to pursue what wasn’t rightfully hers.

Rita concluded her post with a subtle jab at individuals who engage in unethical behavior, suggesting that some people rush to claim what doesn’t belong to them. She hinted at the importance of integrity, contrasting it with those who prioritize superficial attributes over moral values.