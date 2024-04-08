Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Diaspora News

Sextortion case: Two arrested in Nigeria after Australian boy’s suicide

By: Naija247news

Date:

Two people have been arrested in Nigeria over an alleged sextortion racket involving an Australian schoolboy.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The New South Wales (NSW) teenager, who had traded explicit pictures online with the accused men, killed himself last year after they started to blackmail him.

The accused, described as “young males”, threatened to release the images if the victim did not pay Aus$500 (£260), the NSW police said.

The men were traced by the NSW state crime command’s cybercrime squad to a slum in Nigeria that houses over 25 million people.

“The messages are horrific. They’re aggressive and put a lot of pressure on the boy to pay the money,” NSW police’s cybercrime commander Matthew Craft told the Sydney Morning Herald.

The boy spent his final evening messaging the two men, who posed as a woman. It was a “jovial banter at first” until they sent the boy a racy picture of a woman and encouraged him to send his, the commander said.

Soon as he did, the tone of the messages changed and the extortionists started demanding money. If he didn’t pay, they threatened to send his pictures to his family and school friends. The boy died by suicide hours later.

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement
The investigation found that the arrested men had allegedly tried to extort other people, according to their phone records.

“The males will be dealt with locally, where authorities have the power to prosecute for Australian based offences,” police said.

The case hints at a wider sextortion racket run by West African crime gangs as it was similar to the deaths of schoolboys Robin Janjua and William Doiron of Canada and Jordan Demay of the US.

DeMay,17, died by suicide on 25 March 2022, after two Nigerian men posing as a woman threatened to release his nude photos to the world.

His last message read: “I’m killing myself right now. Because of you.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Advertisement
Commander Craft said young people did not need to suffer in silence and should report such cases to police. “We’ve seen a huge spike in sextortion cases, which are up nearly 400% in the last 18 months,” he said.

“We want young people to continue to report these cases and to never be embarrassed to talk to police.”

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
“Exploring Nuclear Energy: Nigeria Seeks Sustainable Solutions for Radioactive Waste”
Next article
AI could add 1 million tons to copper demand by 2030, says Trafigura
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

AI could add 1 million tons to copper demand by 2030, says Trafigura

Naija247news Naija247news -
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 8 (Reuters) - Copper demand linked...

“Exploring Nuclear Energy: Nigeria Seeks Sustainable Solutions for Radioactive Waste”

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
As Nigeria delves into the potential of nuclear energy,...

“Africa Data Centres Embarks on Solar Farm Project to Power Facilities with Renewable Energy”

Naija247news Naija247news -
Africa Data Centres, in collaboration with independent power producer...

Nigerian Equities Market Faces Concerns Amid Bank Recapitalisation

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The Nigerian equities market experienced its third consecutive weekly...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

AI could add 1 million tons to copper demand by 2030, says Trafigura

AI 0
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, April 8 (Reuters) - Copper demand linked...

“Exploring Nuclear Energy: Nigeria Seeks Sustainable Solutions for Radioactive Waste”

Renewable Energy 0
As Nigeria delves into the potential of nuclear energy,...

“Africa Data Centres Embarks on Solar Farm Project to Power Facilities with Renewable Energy”

Big Tech 0
Africa Data Centres, in collaboration with independent power producer...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com