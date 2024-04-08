Plateau university refutes rumors of impending shutdown by NUC

April 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The management of Plateau University, Bokkos, has refuted rumors circulating about the National Universities Commission (NUC) planning to close the institution.

Mr. Yakubu Ayuba, the Registrar, denied the allegation in a statement released on Sunday in Jos.

This follows allegations made by Mr. Shittu Bamaiyi, the acting Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau, claiming that the NUC had finalized plans to shut down the university.

Bamaiyi also claimed in the statement that the NUC had opted to revoke the institution’s certificate of recognition and accreditation due to what he characterized as state government interference in university management.

The attention of the Management of Plateau University, Bokkos, has been drawn to a press release by a political party and a letter purported to be written by the NUC to the Visitor to the university circulating on some media platforms.

”This action is capable of causing anxiety and shaking the confidence of students, staff, parents and prospective students; therefore, management wishes to clarify.

”That since the suspension of industrial action by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the institution, following engagement with the government which made available funds to settle the demands of the union, the revised Academic Calander has been running smoothly, with lectures for the semester concluded and examinations commencing on April 15, 2024.

”Admissions have since been concluded into the existing and new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes approved by the NUC, and the so called allegation is false and misleading,”the registrar said.

Ayuba elaborated that the university administration had not terminated any employees, including those hired for the newly established departments.

The registrar emphasized that the university’s strength was growing, and reassured that the government would not take any actions jeopardizing the students’ future.

He also emphasized that the management assured the students, parents, staff, stakeholders, potential students, and the general public that there were no concerns in the relationship between the NUC and the university, plus the withdrawal of the university’s operating license, as insinuated by a group, had no basis.(www.naija247news.com).