Education

Plateau university refutes rumors of impending shutdown by NUC

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 8, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The management of Plateau University, Bokkos, has refuted rumors circulating about the National Universities Commission (NUC) planning to close the institution.

Mr. Yakubu Ayuba, the Registrar, denied the allegation in a statement released on Sunday in Jos.

This follows allegations made by Mr. Shittu Bamaiyi, the acting Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau, claiming that the NUC had finalized plans to shut down the university.

Bamaiyi also claimed in the statement that the NUC had opted to revoke the institution’s certificate of recognition and accreditation due to what he characterized as state government interference in university management.

The attention of the Management of Plateau University, Bokkos, has been drawn to a press release by a political party and a letter purported to be written by the NUC to the Visitor to the university circulating on some media platforms.

”This action is capable of causing anxiety and shaking the confidence of students, staff, parents and prospective students; therefore, management wishes to clarify.

”That since the suspension of industrial action by Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of the institution, following engagement with the government which made available funds to settle the demands of the union, the revised Academic Calander has been running smoothly, with lectures for the semester concluded and examinations commencing on April 15, 2024.

”Admissions have since been concluded into the existing and new undergraduate and postgraduate programmes approved by the NUC, and the so called allegation is false and misleading,”the registrar said.

Ayuba elaborated that the university administration had not terminated any employees, including those hired for the newly established departments.

The registrar emphasized that the university’s strength was growing, and reassured that the government would not take any actions jeopardizing the students’ future.

He also emphasized that the management assured the students, parents, staff, stakeholders, potential students, and the general public that there were no concerns in the relationship between the NUC and the university, plus the withdrawal of the university’s operating license, as insinuated by a group, had no basis.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

